Shaq may have to eat a horned frog if Georgia wins the national title

ATLANTA — Hey, maybe Shaq is just a big fan of French cuisine?
The larger-than-life NBA Hall of Famer and entertainer went out on a limb a few nights ago, making a bet with one of his NBA on TNT co-hosts that looks like it's on its way to making him have a very froggy dinner.
Shaq vowed to eat a horned frog if Georgia wins the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against TCU, sealing the deal with a handshake with legendary broadcaster and proud Georgia Bulldog Ernie Johnson.
As Johnson put his Georgia Bulldogs helmet on display, Shaq asked: "Can I make you a bet Ernie?"
"If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," he said, then adding, "I'll eat a horned frog."
Shaq will probably have to re-think that element of his promise - a horned frog isn't actually a frog, it's a lizard. And it's probably not great for eating.
"I'd love to see it," Ernie said after Shaq offered the bet.
"Alright, deal," Shaq said.
They did specify the frogs will be cooked - which actually, all in all, would not be all that odd a thing to eat. The horned frog would be another story.
As of halftime on Monday night, it's looking like Shaq will have to get his salt and pepper shakers ready for the frogs - the Bulldogs went into the game's midway point with a commanding 38-7 lead.