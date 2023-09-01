x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia vs. TCU in National Championship | Live updates

Refresh this story often for new details.

More Videos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Dawgs have their sights set on winning back-to-back national titles for the first time in program history and entering a rare class of college football elites. Meanwhile, the improbable run from the Horned Frogs has them in position to win their first championship since 1938.

RELATED: Georgia vs. TCU: Here's everything you need to know

Throughout the night, 11Alive will be posting updates with our team of reporters Reggie Chatman, Maria Martin and Jerry Carnes inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Live Updates

6:52 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman reported that Dawg fans were loud inside SoFi during introductions.

6:44 p.m. | The Dawgs have taken the field at SoFi Stadium!

6:10 p.m. | Check out these Dawgs fans dressed ready for the occasion.

5:52 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman is showing you around beautiful SoFi Stadium before the game.

5:52 p.m. | What do you think Kirby Smart is listening to before the game?

5:30 p.m. | TCU quarterback Max Duggan is getting his warmups in for the big game.

4 p.m. | UGA received some great news ahead of the title game. Former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

3 p.m. | It may be raining outside, but the calm before the storm can be seen inside SoFi.

2 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman was outside SoFi Stadium where, believe it or not, the rains were coming down on an atypical southern California day. As he joked, maybe it wasn't the best day for tailgating anyways.


Georgia-TCU National Championship coverage

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out