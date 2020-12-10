UGA football player hit by car

Wide receiver Tommy Bush is recovering after being struck by car.

ATHENS, Ga. — Wide receiver Tommy Bush is recovering after being struck by car, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed during his Monday Zoom call to preview Saturday night’s game at Alabama.

Although Smart did not offer details, sources tell UGASports that Bush was struck while crossing the street in Athens.

"I am not sure of the exact details, but yeah, something similar to that," said Smart when asked about Bush being hit by a car.

Athens Clarke County Police handled the incident, but as of noon on Monday, the department had not completed the official incident report.

"Tommy was in a minor accident and thankfully is healthy, is safe," Smart said. "He has a little bit of a concussion. He's injured. He has some injuries but we are thankful Tommy is okay because it was a dangerous situation."

According to sources, Bush was walking with a group of teammates when he was bumped by a car, suffering bruises and facial lacerations.

Bush, who was plagued by a sports hernia all of last year, did not dress out in last Saturday’s game against Tennessee. He has yet to appear in a game this year.