UGA's Special Teams Coach taking time to prioritize health, Coach Smart says

ATHENS, Georgia — The University of Georgia started fall camp with its special teams coach noticeably absent.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart said Special Teams Coach Scott Cochran is dealing with health issues and plans to take some time to prioritize his health.

Coach Smart issued the following statement Sunday, “Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Cochran, 42, took over as Special Teams Coordinator for Georgia in February 2020, after serving 13 years as Alabama's head strength and conditioning coach, according to UGA's website.

He was part of the staff that led Georgia to its fourth consecutive top 10 finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings and fourth straight Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory.