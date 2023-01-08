Here's a look at some of the upgrades coming to UGA's Sanford Stadium

UGA officials said the stadium has been undergoing a two-phase $68.5 million upgrade. Phase one will be unveiled during the Dawgs' home opener against UT Martin.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will kick off their 2023 season by unveiling some new changes at Sanford Stadium.

UGA officials said the stadium has been undergoing a two-phase $68.5 million upgrade. Phase one will be unveiled during the Dawgs' home opener against UT Martin. Phase two is set to be finished before the 2024 season.

Changes coming to Sanford Stadium:

There will be a new location for Gate 1 and Gate 9. These gates will now be located on the Gillis Bridge because a portion of the bridge on the west side will be inside the stadium. This area will be ticketed on game days.

Gate 9 will also have two entries. You can enter the bridge at the new Gate 9 plaza. You can also enter at the top of the 100 level.

There will be a new connection between the South 100 Conscourse and the West Endzone Plaza.

Grab & Go concessions will be available at Gate 6 and Gate 9. There will be more concessions for fans in the West Endzone.

There will be upgraded seating alignment and more seats for fans with disabilities on the 100-level South concourse.

The concourse Gate 6 to Gate 9 has also been widened and is now double the previous size.

There will be more spacious restrooms on the Gate 9 plaza, 100-level concourse and Gate 6 entry plaza.

Family bathrooms have also been added to the 100-level South concourse near Section 128.

Additionally, a sensory room has been added in Section 128 for fans to have a quiet space-- away from the sights and sounds of the stadium.