ESPN's College Gameday broadcasting from Atlanta today ahead of HBCU game

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff will feature North Carolina Central and Alcorn State tonight at Georgia State's stadium.

ATLANTA — ESPN's flagship college football show, "College Gameday," will be broadcasting from Atlanta this morning ahead of an HBCU kickoff game later tonight at Georgia State's stadium.

The beloved weekly preview show, which travels to various schools during the football season, will air form 9 a.m. to noon on ESPN.

The broadcast will feature a live performance by Atlanta's own Migos, as well as the North Carolina Central University Sound Machine Marching band and Alcorn State University's Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band.

North Carolina Central and Alcorn State, both HBCUs, are slated to face off tonight at 7 p.m. in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

The show plans to put a special focus HBCUs, featuring journalist and Morgan State alum William C. Rhoden speaking about the HBCU experience and live appearances by NFL legends Eddie George and Deion Sanders, who are both now coaching at HBCU schools.