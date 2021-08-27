Clayton County Public Schools cancels high school football game due to COVID

The game was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools announced it has canceled Lovejoy High School's football game against Carver High School due to COVID-19 concerns. The game was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.

Lovejoy High School, along with eight other Clayton County Schools, pivoted to virtual learning just one day ago.

Clayton County Schools students are set to go back to in-person learning on Friday, Sept. 10.

"Your understanding and participation throughout this process is appreciated as we all continue to work together to keep our students/staff safe during this unprecedented pandemic," the school district said in a news release.

Last week, the school district announced its football stadiums are operating at 50% capacity this fall.