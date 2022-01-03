Delta adds 3 nonstop flights to Indianapolis for College Football Playoff Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Delta Air Lines is adding three nonstop flights to Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Delta’s one-time nonstop service will fly out of Birmingham, Huntsville and Savannah to Indy on Saturday, Jan. 8. Returning flights are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, the day after the championship game.
RELATED: Doja Cat, AJR among free concerts announced for College Football Playoff National Championship weekend in Indy
“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.
More than 100,000 fans are expected in the days leading up to the Jan. 10 championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans will generate $150 million in economic impact, according to Chris Gahl with Visit Indy.
The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.
