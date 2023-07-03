Grayson High School's Kylan Fox to announce college commitment

The 4-star tight has nearly 60 total offers, according to Rivals.com.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Grayson High School football star is preparing to announce where he plans to attend college.

According to Rivals.com, Kylan Fox is a 4-star tight end who has nearly 60 total offers. Fox is expected to graduate with the Class of 2024 and take his talents from Gwinnett County to the collegiate level.

Rivals list some of his top school interests as Florida State, Georgia Tech, and UCF. And the list of offers goes on from there.

Fox plans to announce his commitment on July 4 at 3 p.m. #Team11 with 11Alive Sports will join the football player as he shares his decision.

You can watch the announcement right here on 11Alive.com, on the 11Alive YouTube channel or on 11Alive+, which is available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.