Masters starting times moved up Friday due to impending inclement weather

Rain is expected to have an impact on much of the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With rain in the forecast at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, tee times at the Masters are being moved up 30 minutes in an effort to get as much golf in as possible before the weather moves in.

The first starting tee times will now be at 7:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Ticket gates will still open to fans at 7 a.m., as previously scheduled.

The weather stayed nice for the first round in Augusta on Thursday, with temps reaching into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Weather is expected to stay nice throughout Friday morning -- before thunderstorms are expected to roll in between 1 and 2 p.m.

At the end of the first day, there is a three-way tie atop the leaderboard between Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka -- all at -7.

Atlanta native and UGA graduate Chris Kirk shot a solid first-round 70, good for two under par and currently tied for 17th.