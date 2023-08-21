'Next generation of golf' comes to Atlanta | What to know

Arthur Blank joins Venus and Serena Williams as team owners in new league former by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

ATLANTA — There's a new pro sports team representing Atlanta.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are teaming up to present TGL, a new high-tech golf league featuring 6 teams made of the top PGA Tour players which begins play in January 2024 in a custom-built, state-of-the-art arena.

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank will own the team that represents Atlanta. Two other franchises are announced: A Los Angeles team owned by Venus and Serena Williams, and a Boston team.

The league is the brainchild of TMRW Sports, a group founded by Woods and McIlroy, along with the PGA Tour.

"The league will launch with six teams each consisting of three PGA TOUR players competing in a two-hour team golf competition, offering a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement," according to a TGL statement. "A purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, FL, will combine a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short game complex creating a unique experience for the fans in the stands and watching around the world."

Players already committed to the league are Woods, McIlroy, John Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa.

"We love golf, and we love to represent Atlanta," Blank told 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger. "We believe the ability to do golf simulation will expand the sport. A lot of young fans relate to sports in terms of technology. It will be good generally for the game and attract a more diverse audience in terms of gender and race."

Blank is no stranger to golf, as he acquired the PGA Tour Superstore franchise in 2010.

"He and his businesses have been long-time partners of First Tee and others that have leveraged golf for the benefit of young people, improved access to the game and to lift local communities in times of need," Blank's company AMB Sports + Entertainment said. "Blank’s organization also owns and operates a championship golf course, Rising Sun Golf Club at Mountain Sky Guest Ranch in Montana’s Paradise Valley."