After controversial touchdown call, GHSA board approves replay for football championship games

The organization confirmed a unanimous vote to approve replay, though specific details about how replay would function were not immediately available.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association, the state governing body for high school sports, approved the use of replay in football championship games at their most recent meeting.

The organization confirmed a unanimous vote to approve replay, though specific details about how replay would function were not immediately available.

The move comes after a high-profile touchdown decision in last year's class 3A Championship Game was widely panned.

The call was made on a 3rd and goal rushing play from the 2-yard-line with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter between Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek in the Class 3A championship game.

Though the run was stopped well short of the goal line - about an entire yard short - it was ruled a touchdown, and Sandy Creek went ahead and won 21-17.

Videos of the play, which was broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting, went viral as it clearly showed there was no touchdown.

In the wake of that incident, one of Georgia's top high school sports officials told 11Alive that "we owe it" to schools to explore using replay.