11Alive's National Signing Day Special | Breaking down top moments

ATLANTA — National Signing Day excitement started Wednesday with one of the top unsigned players in Georgia for the Class of 2022 making his decision on where he'll play college football in the fall.

Four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller from Cedar Grove High School decided between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida A&M during a signing day ceremony at the school.