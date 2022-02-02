x
High School

11Alive's National Signing Day Special | Breaking down top moments

The top unsigned player in Georgia for the Class of 2022 made his decision Wednesday.

ATLANTA — National Signing Day excitement started Wednesday with one of the top unsigned players in Georgia for the Class of 2022 making his decision on where he'll play college football in the fall. 

Four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller from Cedar Grove High School decided between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida A&M during a signing day ceremony at the school

Our live local Signing Day recap aired on the 11Alive Roku and Fire TV app Wednesday night. You can rewatch the special in the video player above.

   

