x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Cedar Grove High dual-threat QB EJ Colson to make college football commitment

EJ Colson, of Ellenwood, Georgia, is currently a sophomore and will graduate high school with the Class of 2025.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous #Team11 report. It will be updated on Thursday with a live stream of EJ Colson's commitment.

EJ Colson, the three-star dual-threat quarterback at Cedar Grove High School, will soon announce his college football commitment. 

11Alive will stream Colson's announcement Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. online and on our YouTube Channel. 

Colson, of Ellenwood, Georgia, is currently a sophomore and will graduate high school with the Class of 2025. 

According to Rivals.com, he has a total of nine offers including Georgia Southern, Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, UAB, UCF, Virginia Tech and Western Kentucky.

We will update this story as Colson makes his big decision. 

Credit: Nick Lucero/ Rivals
EJ Colson

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

Before You Leave, Check This Out