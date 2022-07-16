Jelani Thurman, one of metro Atlanta's top prospects, set to make college commitment tomorrow

11Alive will be streaming his commitment ceremony at noon on Sunday.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Jelani Thurman, a 4-star tight end at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn and one of metro Atlanta's top college prospects, will be making his commitment announcement on Sunday.

11Alive will be streaming his commitment ceremony in this article and on our YouTube channel at noon on July 17.

Thurman is considered in several rankings a top-10 tight end recruit in the country and one of the top 10-20 recruits in the state of Georgia.

He has more than 30 offers according to Rivals, including from some of college football's biggest programs - among them Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn and Michigan State.

Some recruit tracking services have had him leaning toward Ohio State, though it appears to be largely a tossup right now. At least from the replies to his tweet announcing his commitment ceremony, Ohio State and Michigan State fans appear to be the most excited about potentially landing him.