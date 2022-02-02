One of the top-ranked prospects in the nation is revealing his top 5 college picks

Milton High School's Lebbeus Overton is the No. 1 ranked player in Georgia for the Class of 2023 and the No. 7 ranked player in the country, according to Rivals.com.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — National Signing Day may yet have more to give to Georgia fans. Milton High School's Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton, one of the nation's top junior prospects, is breaking down his top five college picks on Thursday.

Overton, the No. 1 ranked player for the Georgia class of 2023 and No. 7 in the country according to rivals.com, is a high school junior. Recruiters are waiting to see if the top ranked defensive lineman intends to skip his senior year to kickstart his collegiate football career. Either way, Overton is considering a number of schools.

According to rivals.com, the defensive lineman's top 12 picks so far are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.

While Overton's local Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an upset victory over the Crimson Tide for a 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win, practically perennial title holder Alabama remains a proverbial magnet for high ranking recruits. The pressure is on for Georgia to lock down another star recruit if the team plans to battle it out for another title, and nothing is certain yet.

Partnering with Born to Compete, 11Alive is speaking with Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton on Thursday for his top five reveal and a Q&A.