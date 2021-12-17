Spotlight on Jackson State, Deion Sanders ahead of Celebration Bowl; SC State holds news conference | Live

The annual college football bowl game between the champions of two HBCU conferences is set to take place in Atlanta on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Deion Sanders and Jackson State are in Atlanta enjoying the glow of landing top recruit Travis Hunter this week ahead of Saturday's Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sanders, the Jackson State coach, will speak with news organizations in a 2 p.m. press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the bowl game.

His Tigers, champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), are up against South Carolina State. The Bulldogs ran through Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with a 5-0 conference record to earn their spot in the game.

SC State coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough will also speak on Friday at noon in a press conference. Watch it live below.

The champions of the two HBCU athletic conferences meet annually in the Celebration Bowl.

The game has taken on extra hype this year after Hunter's surprise decision to join "Coach Prime" - Sanders' nod to his "Prime Time" nickname from his own playing days - at Jackson State. Sanders led the Tigers to an 11-1 record and 8-0 conference record in 2021, but his biggest win might be landing the nation's top recruit in the Collins Hill High School star.

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future," Hunter wrote in an Instagram post after announcing his decision. "I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow."

In teaming up with Sanders, who enjoyed a sterling NFL and television analyst career before taking the reins at Jackson State last year, Hunter said he "got one of the lifetime chances to play for one of the greats" as well as make history.