Georgia Tech basketball game postponed Dec. 23

The game is being postponed due to "health and safety protocols."

ATLANTA — Thursday's men's basketball game between Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M has been postponed because of "health and safety protocols."

According to Georgia Tech's website, a makeup date has yet to be determined. However, it also mentions tickets for Thursdays game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

The next Georgia Tech men's basketball game is scheduled for Dec. 29 at Syracuse.

The recent game cancelation comes as COVID cases continue to climb across the country

Multiple sporting events, including several NFL football games, have all been canceled in recent weeks as teams push for players to get booster shots. Meanwhile, the NHL has decided to withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier on Wednesday, Texas A&M withdrew from the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to a COVID outbreak on the team.

And here in Georgia, UGA reported two COVID cases on it's football team; however, the team is still expected to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, the NBA postponed the Hawks-Cavaliers game Sunday night after star player Trae Young was set to miss after entering COVID protocols.