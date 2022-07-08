2022 All-Star Game starters announced | Here's who will start from the Braves

The remainder of the rosters will be announced Sunday on ESPN at 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball announced Friday which players will be starting in the 2022 All-Star Game and there will be an Atlanta Braves play on the field.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be the only All-Star starter for Atlanta's hometown team.

According to a release, Acuña Jr. will start alongside standouts Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League in the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Both the American League and National League starters were unveiled Friday evening on ESPN.

This is Acuña Jr.'s third straight All-Star selection and starting nod.

The 24-year-old, of Venezuela, has "seven homers and 17 stolen bases on the season, becomes the fifth player in Braves history with three fan elections, joining Hall of Famer Hank Aaron (5), Dale Murphy (5), Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (4) and former teammate Freddie Freeman (3)," a release said.