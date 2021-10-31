Enjoy Halloween and the Braves with these pumpkin stencils

Spook the Houston Astros with Braves-themed pumpkin. Carving stencils can be found online.

ATLANTA — Who knew that this Halloween would also fall on the day the Atlanta Braves could possibly win the World Series.

Atlanta is leading 3-1 over the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven series. If the Braves defeat the Astros, they will win their first world championship since 1995.

There's a way to add a Braves spin on this year's pumpkins to show support for the home team. Atlanta has printable stencils posted online that fans can easily download and use for carving pumpkins.

Instead of ghosts and goblins, your pumpkin design could be the Braves' logo or second baseman Ozzie Albies!

Others have also found ways to show support this Halloween. Check out who is buried in the "Braves yard."

And check out these skeletons.

Even the spooky skeletons are ready for the World Series Game 4! ⚾ https://bit.ly/2ZHspDX 📷: John Robbins Posted by 11Alive on Saturday, October 30, 2021

"Michael Myers" is also down for the Braves!

On Tuesday, the team took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to win 2-0, then orchestrated an astonishing comeback Saturday to get a 3-2 victory.

Atlanta hopes to keep the momentum going Sunday night to shut down Houston. If the Braves lose, the series will continue for Game 6 on Tuesday in Houston.