Braves lose game 6, game 7 will decide NLCS

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's Braves manager Brian Snitker's 65th birthday.
It could have been a nice celebration in the clubhouse if the Braves were able to punch their ticket to the World Series, but that didn't happen.
The Dodgers took Game 6 and now Game 7 will decide who will represent the National League.
"Game 7 is just another baseball game," Snitker said. "It's going to be fun. We like who we have had pitching. We like how we stack up. I think you've got to be excited."
Ian Anderson is getting the ball for the Braves in Game 7. Anderson has a 2-0 postseason record, 22 strikeouts in three games, and has yet to give up a run this postseason.
The first pitch for Game 7 is set for 8:15 p.m. The last time the Braves were in Game 7 of the NLCS was 1996. Ian Anderson wasn't born.