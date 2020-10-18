Braves lose game 6, game 7 will decide NLCS

Ian Anderson is getting the ball for the Braves in Game 7.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's Braves manager Brian Snitker's 65th birthday.

It could have been a nice celebration in the clubhouse if the Braves were able to punch their ticket to the World Series, but that didn't happen.

The Dodgers took Game 6 and now Game 7 will decide who will represent the National League.

"Game 7 is just another baseball game," Snitker said. "It's going to be fun. We like who we have had pitching. We like how we stack up. I think you've got to be excited."

Ian Anderson is getting the ball for the Braves in Game 7. Anderson has a 2-0 postseason record, 22 strikeouts in three games, and has yet to give up a run this postseason.