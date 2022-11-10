Tickets available for under $20 to Braves-Phillies Game 1

If you want to catch the afternoon action, it won't set you back very much.

ATLANTA — The postseason is finally here for the Braves, with Atlanta set to begin a run that the team hopes will end with them repeating as World Series champions.

Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies will begin at 1:07 p.m. at Truist Park on Tuesday.

The afternoon start time is evidently making it difficult for people to attend in person today, and early Tuesday the secondary markets were listing tickets at cut-rate prices.

Although the game is officially sold out, on StubHub, tickets in the 400- and 300-levels were available for under $20.

The same was true on Vividseats and Seat Geek.

Braves vs. Phillies Game 1 basics

Time: 1:07 p.m.

TV: Fox

Tickets: Available on secondary markets for under $20

Max Fried will take the mound for the Braves coming off a previous start that he had to leave when he became sick to his stomach.

The last time Fried was on the hill in the postseason, however, things worked out pretty well for the Braves - he tossed six scoreless innings against Houston in Game 6 of the World Series to polish off the win to seal Atlanta's first championship in 26 years.