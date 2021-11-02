She left high school to work at Dollywood at 16. Now she's singing the National Anthem in World Series Game 6

At 16, Carly Pearce left her Kentucky roots and high school to take a job at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves are back in Houston getting ready to face off against the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. Kentucky-born country music singer Carly Pearce is singing the National Anthem before the game starts at 8:09 p.m.

At 16, she left her Kentucky roots and high school to take a job at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The 31-year-old singer now lives in Nashville, where she incorporates her contemporary country-pop and bluegrass sound into her music.

Pearce is known for her double-platinum single "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice, in which she won the 2020 CMA Musical Event of the Year award and the 2021 ACM Single of the Year award.