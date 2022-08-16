Mike Soroka begins major league rehabilitation assignment with impressive performance

Soroka, a 2019 All-Star in his first full season with the Braves, threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROME, Ga. — Right-hander Mike Soroka began his major league rehabilitation assignment with an impressive performance for High-A Rome on Tuesday night.

Soroka, a 2019 All-Star in his first full season with the Braves, threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.

"I feel good, that's probably the biggest thing to come out of that game," Soroka said. "Just be healthy, right? I think even going back to that game in spring training was kind of just the start of a road downhill... You know, that's the first game in a long time that I've come out of it healthy."

He has not pitched in the big leagues since tearing his right Achilles tendon during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Soroka tore it again last year, leading to a much longer recuperation than anyone expected.

Then this summer, he was hit in the knee by a comebacker on the mound.