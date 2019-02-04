ATLANTA — Move over, Freddie Freeman.

Apparently, you're no longer the only active member of the Atlanta Braves' $100 million club.

According to ESPN baseball insider, the Braves are reportedly putting the final touches on an eight-year, $100 million extension for 21-year-old outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the reigning National League Rookie of the Year.

If the reports are accurate, Acuna (26 homers, 78 runs, .917 OPS in only 111 games last year) would presumably be under contract through the 2027 season.

In his Tweet report, Passan notes Acuna's deal includes two club options ... but it's unclear if the eight-year deal covers the two option or arbitration seasons, or if that clause would kick in for the 2028 and 2029 campaigns.

Either way, the Braves can rejoice in having a potential NL MVP candidate in uniform for the next decade.

As such, the front office can also focus on negotitating extensions with the team's other young stars – namely Ozzie Albies and Mike Foltynewicz.

