Braves hosting watch parties at Truist Park for playoff games

Fans will be required to wear masks inside the stadium and will have their temperature checked before entering.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will host fans at Truist Park for their playoff series against the Miami Marlins, starting on Tuesday.

With a modified playoff format, starting with the divisional series, Major League Baseball teams are playing at neutral sites in order to limit travel and keep players and coaches confined to one area.

“The Atlanta Braves are incredibly thankful for our fans and their unwavering support during this unique season and we are now excited to create a special experience for them at Truist Park to watch our postseason games,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO. “While we won’t be playing at home, we will have the games on full display and give fans a fun and safe place to cheer on the team and show their support.”

Fans will need to adhere to all safety protocols including wearing a face mask when not drinking or eating and staying six feet or more apart to social distance, the team said. They will also have temperature checks upon entry into the stadium.

The best-of-five NLDS begins on Tuesday at 2:08 p.m. with games also scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the same time. Friday's game four, if necessary, also begins at 2:08 p.m. and Saturday's game, if necessary, starts at 4:08 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased and range anywhere from $10 each to $1,500 for a suite that holds up to 12 people.

Familiar in-between inning classics like the Napa Cap Shuffle, Home Depot’s Tool Race and RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze will keep guests entertained throughout the game.