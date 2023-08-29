Georgia Tech's 2023 football schedule

The Jackets will immediately dive into ACC play on Friday night as they take on the Louisville Cardinals inside The Benz on ESPN Friday night.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is looking to ride some of their end-of-season momentum into 2023 behind new head coach Brent Key as they swarm into the new college football year on Friday.

GT finished last season at 5-7, going 4-4 in conference play. Under Key, Georgia Tech finished the season an even .500 at 4-4. They were just 1-3 under prior head coach Geoff Collins.

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule