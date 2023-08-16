Starters excited for Atlanta Falcons preseason action

This week's game is a chance for fans to see the new-look roster at Mercedes-Benz Stadium led by second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Friday's preseason game for the Falcons will be the first game action for the starters who were held out of last week's preseason opening win versus the Miami Dolphins.

This week's game is a chance for fans to see the new-look roster at Mercedes-Benz Stadium led by second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who is excited to get on the field and take a couple hits to prepare for the 2023 season.

"I'd love to get hit once or twice in that game just to shake some of the rust off," said Ridder. "Hopefully not too many hits, but maybe one or two won't be bad for me. It doesn't matter how many drives I just want to get in there, keep the ball moving forward and continue in a positive way."

Meanwhile, the starters on defense are looking to build on a dominant performance from the reserves against the Dolphins where they forced multiple turnovers and finished with five sacks. The game is showing what culture defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and the rest of the staff have built.

"I'd love to get hit once or twice in that game just to shake some of the rust off"



The #Falcons starters on BOTH sides of the ball are excited for their first preseason action on Friday night.



Dispatch from Tuesday morning's practice for @11AliveNews ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vMvC6H8tf6 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) August 15, 2023

"That comes from the top. Aggressive. Attacking. Going forward. Forward body lean. Run and hit. Those type of things," said Nielsen.