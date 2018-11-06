Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff released a monumental statement on Monday afternoon, confirming wide receiver Julio Jones won't be attending this week's mandatory minicamp, set for Tuesday through Thursday.

"We have been in contact with Julio and his representation. We will not discuss those conversations publicly, except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending minicamp.

"We have much respect for him and what he means to our team, our city and our fans."

A statement from GM Thomas Dimitroff on WR Julio Jones: https://t.co/aDn2xuklng — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 11, 2018

There have been whispers of Jones being unhappy with his current contract situation ($34 million through 2020), and Dimitroff's words portend that Jones' holdout might carry over into training camp.

Skipping a mandatory minicamp warrants an automatic fine of $80,405 (cumulative three-day total). For what it's worth, this figure would account for less than 1 percent of Jones' $10.5 million base salary for 2018.

It also represents seven minutes of actual playing time during the regular season.

Last month, at the NFL owners meetings in Buckhead, Falcons owner Arthur Blank expressed supreme optimism Jones would remain a Falcon For Life.

"I love Julio. He loves me. He loves Atlanta. He's going to be here forever," Blank told 11Alive Sports reporter Alex Glaze, during an impromptu and exclusive one-on-one chat.

Regarding Jones' supposed demand for a new or 'updated' contract, Blank kept it simple: "We'll talk to him directly about that, and that's between us and him. We've always treated our players respectively, competitively and done whatever we have to do to make a winning team on the field."

© 2018 WXIA