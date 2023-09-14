Rams place Stetson Bennett on non-football injury list with issue coach says is 'bigger than' football

McVay said he would not disclose on why Bennett was place on the non-football injury list, asking Rams reporters to respect the decision to keep it private.

LOS ANGELES — Former University of Georgia two-time national championship quarterback and Rams backup Stetson Bennett was placed on the team's non-football injury list on Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.

McVay refused to elaborate on why Bennett was placed on the reserve/NFI list, but did go on to say that the issue is "bigger than" football.

"Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house," McVay told reporters on Wednesday. "And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I'm not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I'll give in that regards."

Bennett, a fourth-round pick by Los Angeles in April, was 29-3 as the starting quarterback for Georgia, leading them to back-to-back national championship wins in the 2021 and 2022 seasons that Bulldog fans will never forget.

"I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regards to keeping that in-house. I understand you have a job to do, but there are certain things that I think are a little bigger and a little more important," McVay said. "And out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, we want to keep it in-house, and that's where I want to leave it please."

The offseason was a bit turbulent for Bennett, as he was arrested for public intoxication back in January while training for the NFL Draft in the Dallas, Texas, area.