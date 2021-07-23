How to watch Fort Benning soldier Ali Weisz in the women’s 10m air rifle Olympic event

Here's how you can watch the Fort Benning instructor this weekend.

TOKYO, Japan — Fort Benning solider and rifle shooter Ali Weisz is set to make her debut in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

According to the Team USA website, the South Dakota born Olympian got involved in her sport through a gun safety and education program out of a small club in Montana at age 9.

A University of Mississippi alumnus, Weisz is currently is a shooter and instructor at the United States Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Georgia. She enlisted in active duty in May 2020.

Weisz made the 2018 World Championship team while completing an unpaid dietetic internship, working part-time, taking classes, and training, according to the Team USA website.

Here's how you can watch Weisz in her event.

The first medalists in the women's air rifle of the Tokyo Games will be determined on Friday night. The qualifier begins at 7:30 p.m.

If she makes it to the final, you can catch her at 9:45 p.m. Streaming information is below.

What you need to know