How to watch | Jourdan Delacruz competes in women's 49kg weightlifting

Jourdan Delacruz moved from Texas to Suwanee, Georgia to train. She hopes to get a gold medal during her first Olympic Games. Here's how to watch.

TOKYO, Japan — Weightlifter Jourdan Delacruz is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo this weekend.

The 4-foot-11 former competitive cheerleader is a first-time Olympian, competing in the women's 49kg weightlifting event during the international games.

Here's how to watch Delacruz compete.

The fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Delacruz compete in Group A of the 49kg final on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

What you need to know

Who : Jourdan Delacruz

: Jourdan Delacruz What : Women's 49kg Weightlifting

: Women's 49kg Weightlifting When : 1:50 p.m. ET

: 1:50 p.m. ET Where : Tokyo, Japan

: Tokyo, Japan TV : USA Network, Olympic Channel

: USA Network, Olympic Channel Stream: LIVE on NBC Olympics

Jourdan found weightlifting in the summer of 2014, qualified for the Youth World Weightlifting Championships, and was asked to go to an Olympic training center within 18 months.

The 23-year-old is a force to be reckoned with at this year's Games. She moved from Texas to Suwanee, Georgia to train at Power & Grace Performance and hopes to get a gold medal during her first Olympic Games.