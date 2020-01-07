Atlanta United signs free agent Jürgen Damm

He will join the team in August after it returns from MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United has signed free agent midfielder Jürgen Damm.

According to the team, the club acquired the Discovery Rights Damm, 27, from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said Damm's arrival gives the team "another valuable weapon in our attack.”

“It’s exciting to add a player with Jürgen’s pedigree and winning mentality and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club,” Bocanegra said. "He’s excelled in Liga MX, as well on the international level with the Mexican National Team and we believe he can make an immediate impact in MLS."

Damm, who most recently played in Liga MX for Tigres UANL, will join Atlanta United pending the the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa. He will join the team in August after it returns from MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.