ATLANTA — The crack of ball and bat has been replaced by the swoosh of skis and snowboards at SunTrust Park.

The home of baseball's Atlanta Braves is hosting a Big Air competition this weekend, bringing a hip new winter sport to the heart of the deep South.

A daring group of snowboarders and skiers will be soaring off a 15-story tower that looks like a massive erector set in the middle of the 41,000-seat stadium.

They'll make their runs down a treacherous slope covered with 800 tons of artificial snow in a city that rarely experiences the white stuff.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available here.

Photos: Big Air at SunTrust Park A snowboarder practices for the Big Air Atlanta snowboard and ski competition at SunTrust Park Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) A snowboarder practices for the Big Air Atlanta snowboard and ski competition at SunTrust Park Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) A 15-story high ski slope is shown during practice for the Big Air Atlanta snowboard and ski competition at SunTrust Park Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Crews work to construct and cover a giant ski slope with snow on the playing field at SunTrust Park Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Atlanta. The baseball stadium, home of the Atlanta Braves, will host the Big Air ski and snowboard competition Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) A snowboarder practices for the Big Air Atlanta snowboard and ski competition at SunTrust Park, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) A snowboarder practices for the Big Air Atlanta snowboard and ski competition at SunTrust Park Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

RELATED:

Atlanta Braves bringing competitive skiing, snowboarding to SunTrust Park

Braves announce skiing and snowboarding event: Here's how it looked when Boston did it