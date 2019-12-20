ATLANTA — The crack of ball and bat has been replaced by the swoosh of skis and snowboards at SunTrust Park.
The home of baseball's Atlanta Braves is hosting a Big Air competition this weekend, bringing a hip new winter sport to the heart of the deep South.
A daring group of snowboarders and skiers will be soaring off a 15-story tower that looks like a massive erector set in the middle of the 41,000-seat stadium.
They'll make their runs down a treacherous slope covered with 800 tons of artificial snow in a city that rarely experiences the white stuff.
The event takes place Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available here.
RELATED:
Atlanta Braves bringing competitive skiing, snowboarding to SunTrust Park
Braves announce skiing and snowboarding event: Here's how it looked when Boston did it