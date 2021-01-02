Cheyenne Parker signs multi-year deal with Atlanta Dream

Coming off a career season with the Chicago Sky in 2020 where she spent the past six seasons, Parker brings depth and experience to the Dream.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream has signed free agent forward Cheyenne Parker to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday.

“We targeted Cheyenne for two reasons: one, her ability to finish at the rim, and two, her ability to knock down the three.” said head coach Nicki Collen. “Cheyenne has shown growth in her game year after year and we believe will only continue to get better. Her toughness, desire to compete, and her joyful attitude will only strengthen our roster. I’m thrilled she chose Atlanta."

Details on the contract were not released.

Parker ranked third in the league with a 12.0% offensive rebound percentage, fourth with a 65.1% true shooting percentage and fifth with a 59.7% effective field goal percentage last season.

“I’m super excited about joining the Dream,” Parker said. “I’m ready to build and grow my game, and I’m really ready for this new chapter in my life. I’m looking forward to playing with some really amazing athletes, I know a lot of the girls already so I’m excited to play with them and build those relationships and team chemistry that I know we’ll have. The Dream has endless potential and I’m excited to be a part of that and to help continue to build the legacy of Atlanta.”