x
Atlanta Dream

Cheyenne Parker signs multi-year deal with Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream has signed free agent forward Cheyenne Parker to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Coming off a career season with the Chicago Sky in 2020 where she spent the past six seasons, Parker brings depth and experience to the Dream.

“We targeted Cheyenne for two reasons: one, her ability to finish at the rim, and two, her ability to knock down the three.” said head coach Nicki Collen. “Cheyenne has shown growth in her game year after year and we believe will only continue to get better. Her toughness, desire to compete, and her joyful attitude will only strengthen our roster. I’m thrilled she chose Atlanta."

Details on the contract were not released.

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images
BRADENTON,FL - JULY 18: Cheyenne Parker #32 of the Chicago Sky poses for a portrait during Media Day on July 18, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Parker ranked third in the league with a 12.0% offensive rebound percentage, fourth with a 65.1% true shooting percentage and fifth with a 59.7% effective field goal percentage last season.

“I’m super excited about joining the Dream,” Parker said. “I’m ready to build and grow my game, and I’m really ready for this new chapter in my life. I’m looking forward to playing with some really amazing athletes, I know a lot of the girls already so I’m excited to play with them and build those relationships and team chemistry that I know we’ll have. The Dream has endless potential and I’m excited to be a part of that and to help continue to build the legacy of Atlanta.”

Parker was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Sky. She played college ball at Middle Tennessee State. 

