2 killed after crash along Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree Street NE, APD says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — The drivers of two vehicles were killed after a crash along the Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree St. NE Friday night, Atlanta Police said.

Officers arrived at the two-vehicle crash shortly before 9:40 p.m.

"The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased on the scene," APD said in a release. "There were no other occupants in the involved vehicles."

Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

