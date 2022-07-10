I-285 project in north Fulton County expected to cause major travel delays for 8 months

GDOT says people could be stuck in traffic for hours for what normally be a 30-minute commute.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Plenty more traffic back-ups are expected along Interstate 285 in the area of Georgia 400 as that area becomes the epicenter of a major bridge demolition and reconstruction project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is warning drivers to take an alternate route. They say people could be stuck in traffic for hours for what normally be a 30-minute commute.

GDOT crews were out Friday night into Saturday morning doing some prep work to kick off the big project Saturday evening, Oct. 8.

People in the area said while it's frustrating, they know the end product will be well worth it. By the light of the moon will come lots of construction work.

Malcolm Parker drives on I-285 pretty much every day. He described how it's already difficult enough to commute both to and from work.

“I definitely have to get up earlier and get out earlier," Parker said.

Brandon Hall, Sr., another commuter in the area, drives the Perimeter for work.

“I’m extremely annoyed because who wants to add about an hour to their day sitting in traffic," Hall, Sr. said. "If anything, I’ll probably leave earlier or take an alternate route. It just sucks that we have to deal with this for the next 8 months.”

Despite the frustrations the construction work will bring, Hall noted that it's much needed for the infrastructure of the city. He believes that it will be highly beneficial in order, and just a minor inconvenience, in order to solve problems for the indefinite future.

This roadwork on I-285 EB, which starts Saturday, is expected to have a major impact on traffic. @GADeptofTrans will reduce the roadway to just three lanes in each direction with no shoulder, and it's expected to last for at least eight months.@11AliveNews https://t.co/82XJsonNwY — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 7, 2022

Lanes will be reduced from four to just three with no shoulder on I-285 from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody Road for at least eight months so crews can demolish and replace three bridges.

“We have to drive for each other. We have to be out here for each other," Parker said. “Think about your fellow motorist, and just be kind on the road because it’s going to be a raging one for us all.”

Whether you travel during the daytime or by the light of the moon, the 1 mile stretch of I-285 is sure to be congested until at least next June.

The project starts at 9 p.m. Saturday for the eastbound Perimeter. Crews will begin to stripe and reduce traffic to 3 lanes.