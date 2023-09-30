2 dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb County, officials say | All lanes closed

The crash happened near Bouldercrest Road on Interstate 285 in the eastbound lanes before 4:30 a.m., DeKalb Fire said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are closed following a multi-car fatal crash in DeKalb County on Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

The crash happened near Bouldercrest Road on Interstate 285 in the eastbound lanes before 4:30 a.m., DeKalb Fire said. Two people were dead, the department said and several others were hurt. The incident involved multiple cars, but officials have not specifically said how many.