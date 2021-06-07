2 lanes back open, road repairs underway following tractor-trailer fire on I-285 at I-75 in Cobb County

This is a developing traffic story.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are working to clean up a tractor-trailer that was completely engulfed in flames and caused major delays on Interstate 285 eastbound at Interstate 75 in Cobb County early Tuesday morning.

According to traffic officials, only the two left lanes are open. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m.

Lt. Bennett with Cobb Fire tells 11Alive that the truck driver had a tire on the cab blow out on him and catch fire. He pulled over and tried to put it out with his extinguisher, but couldn’t put it out.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said drivers coming in from Vinings or Marietta are expected to feel the impact of this incident during their commute.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has crews on scene repairing some of the damaged roadway.

Bennett says there is no estimate for when the roadway will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

Refresh often for updates.