Crash blocks southbound lanes on Ellenwood Drive in Clayton County: GDOT

The crash is in the northbound lanes. 11Alive Skytracker is in the area, and several emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — All lanes are closed on Ellenwood Drive in Clayton County, according to Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday morning.

The crash is in the southbound lanes. 11Alive Skytracker is in the area, and several emergency vehicles are on the scene. Debris from crashed cars can be seen on the road.

Authorities have not released any information about the crash. 11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said for drivers to use Highway 23 and 42 to get around.

GDOT said the crash happened around 6:25 a.m., and they expected to have it cleaned up by 6:46 a.m., but that time has passed.