Lanes reopen | Crash in westbound lanes on Interstate 20: GDOT

DECATUR, Ga. — Roads have opened following a crash that closed all westbound lanes on Interstate 20 in Decatur, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

The crash happened on I-20 at Wesley Chapel Road in the westbound lanes, GDOT said.

Officials began working the crash around 3:17 a.m. on August 16 and expect to have lanes clear by 6:15 a.m., the department website said.

Authorities have released no information about the crash at this time, but they were diverting traffic onto Panola Road. 11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said to use Covington Highway or Highway 278 to get around while lanes were backed up.