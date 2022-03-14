Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta Fire says

ATLANTA — A multi-vehicle crash has led to several injuries off of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.
They said an accident involving 10 vehicles took place near the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Monday evening. A spokesperson for the department said at least five people were taken to the hospital while six others refused treatment.
Atlanta Fire Rescue, Grady EMS and the Atlanta Police Department are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more.