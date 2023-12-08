I-285 shut down in DeKalb County after 4-car crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of I-285 east are shut down just before Spaghetti Junction following a multi-vehicle wreck Saturday night, DeKalb Fire Department officials said.
Officials said that right now it appears to be a four-car accident and that one person has been taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown and it's still unsure how many total people were in the cars involved in the crash.
The crash happened just west of I-85 near exit 33, Georgia Department of Transportation's website states.
Officials are urging all drivers to find alternate routes in order to avoid long delays. It's not yet known when the interstate is expected to reopen.