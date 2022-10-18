Live | I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road shut down due to crash in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett Police said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County due to a major crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries. As of 5 p.m., there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared.

You can watch a livestream of crews cleaning up the crash on 11Alive's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.