Tractor-trailer crash reported on I-85 near Hwy 74

According to Fairburn Police, injuries have been reported but they have not said the extent of those injuries.

ATLANTA — Fairburn Police are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash reportedly took place at I-85 southbound near Hwy 74 and the investigation remains ongoing. 

As of now, details are limited; however, authorities said the tractor-trailer couldn't slow down in time and hit several cars from behind, Fairburn Police said. 

This is a developing story, we will update with more information.

