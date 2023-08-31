Traffic Alert | Backup on I-85 south due to crash in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — All lanes were closed in DeKalb County following a crash on Interstate 85 southbound, and backup was significant after some of them reopened, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The crash happened on I-85 heading southbound at Chamblee Tucker Road, GDOT said.
It's expected to be cleared around 9 a.m. Officials have not released any information about those involved in the crash.
11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark reported around 7:30 a.m. that the wreck was moved but backup was still significant. Crash recommends Buford Hwy. as an alternate.
