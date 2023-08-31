Traffic Alert | Backup on I-85 south due to crash in DeKalb County

All lanes are closed in DeKalb County following a crash on Interstate 85 South, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

ATLANTA — All lanes were closed in DeKalb County following a crash on Interstate 85 southbound, and backup was significant after some of them reopened, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on I-85 heading southbound at Chamblee Tucker Road, GDOT said.

It's expected to be cleared around 9 a.m. Officials have not released any information about those involved in the crash.

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark reported around 7:30 a.m. that the wreck was moved but backup was still significant. Crash recommends Buford Hwy. as an alternate.

Red Alert with good news, the wreck off to the right I-85 SB at Chamblee Tucker Road but the damage done. Use Buford Hwy as an alternate. Also a wreck I-285 WB at Peachtree Blvd. #11alive pic.twitter.com/cyU5Z9iFS2 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) August 31, 2023