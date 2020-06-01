COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A truck made a mess on the eastbound lanes of I-285 on the ramp to I-75 north on Monday morning.

One lane of traffic was getting by the incident, however, crews are bringing in equipment to clear the roadway, blocking all lanes. There are no injuries reported.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays or use an alternate route.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the area is not expected to be clear until 1:15 p.m.

Photos: Trash truck overturns, spills garbage onto Interstate

