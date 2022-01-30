4 passengers, pilots safe after emergency landing at Athens airport

The plane was en route from Orlando to Greensboro and had to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon.

ATHENS, Ga. — A plane en route from Orlando to Greensboro had to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at Athens-Ben Epps Airport.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, just after 1:10 p.m., the plane was in distress and its landing gear was not going down. Additionally, police said the plane's back-up manual landing gear also would not go down.

According to a press release from police, the plane had "mechanical problems."

The plane diverted its route to Ben Epps Airport and circled around several times in order to land. Authorities said the plane had to perform a "belly landing."

All four passengers, the pilot and co-pilot are all safe after the emergency landing, police said.