School closings for Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Ill. — As Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast, several school districts have announced that they will either be doing virtual learning or cancelling school on Thursday, Oct 29, 2020.

Widespread power outages are expected Thursday because of the heavy wind and rain from the storm.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana near New Orleans later Wednesday afternoon and begin to accelerate to the northeast, moving across portions of Mississippi and Alabama before moving into north Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for much of north Georgia and Metro Atlanta for the overnight hours and into early Thursday.

According to 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected with wind gusts as high as 50 mph or more possible across the region.

The winds may knock down trees and power lines across the region during the early morning hours on Thursday.