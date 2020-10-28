School closings for Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Ill. — As Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast, several school districts have announced that they will either be doing virtual learning or cancelling school on Thursday, Oct 29, 2020.
If more school districts announce changes, 11Alive will provide updates below and on our school closings page:
- Banks County Schools - Closed Thursday
- Bartow County Schools - Closed Thursday
- Carroll County Schools - Digital Learning Day; Faculty and staff will report at 10am, or when it is safe to do so.
- Chatooga County Schools - Digital Learning Day
- Cherokee County Schools - Closed Thursday; No Digital Learning
- Cobb County Schools - Digital Learning Day
- Dawson County Schools - Closed Thursday
- Douglas County Schools - Digital Learning Day; All employees who work 10 months will work from home. All other employees will report to their work location at 10:00 a.m.
- Franklin County Schools - Digital Learning Day
- Floyd County Schools - Digital Learning Day
- Forsyth County Schools - Closed Thursday; No Digital Learning3
- Fulton County Schools - Digital Learning Day
- Gordon County Schools - Closed Thursday
- Gwinnett County Public Schools - Digital Learning Day; 12-month staff members should report to work if it is safe for them to do so
- Haralson County Schools - Closed Thursday; staff reports at 10:00 a.m.
- Paulding County Schools - Digital Learning Day
- Towns County Schools - Digital Learning Day; 12 Month Employees will report on a 2 hour delay.
Widespread power outages are expected Thursday because of the heavy wind and rain from the storm.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana near New Orleans later Wednesday afternoon and begin to accelerate to the northeast, moving across portions of Mississippi and Alabama before moving into north Georgia.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for much of north Georgia and Metro Atlanta for the overnight hours and into early Thursday.
According to 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected with wind gusts as high as 50 mph or more possible across the region.
The winds may knock down trees and power lines across the region during the early morning hours on Thursday.
Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for updated information and any advisories or warnings as they become available.