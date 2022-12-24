Over 35,000 still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures

Many have been without power since Friday.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are waking up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity.

Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 0reports of outages among its customers throughout the state.

Many people have been without power and heat for over 24 hours as crews work around the clock to repair lines and restore electricity. The cold conditions, coupled with wind and downed trees, have posed challenges for repair crews.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power explained that although the number of outages is decreasing, the cold weather could still cause power to go in and out in some areas. It is important for residents to avoid any power lines, as they may be concealed in storm debris and tree damage.

"So if you're venturing out, of course, it's bitterly cold this morning up here in north Georgia. But if you do venture out, be aware that with these trees falling, things like that, you could have power lines concealed in in storm debris and tree damage, things like that. So really want people to be aware of that," John Kraft said.